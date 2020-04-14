SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 2,184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are nine additional deaths:
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Major County, a female in the 18-35 age group.
One in Mayes County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Osage County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 108 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has established a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities. The agency also is distributing shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities.
OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,184
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 26,085
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 28,225
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 488
Deaths 108
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 379
State Public Health Laboratory 252
Other 1,553
Total 2,184
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 21 0
05-17 35 0
18-35 387 3
36-49 450 3
50-64 561 14
65+ 730 88
Total 2,184 108
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,203 50
Male 981 58
Total 2,184 108
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 28 2
Alfalfa 1 0
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 4 0
Caddo 10 0
Canadian 62 3
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 20 1
Choctaw 3 0
Cleveland 277 17
Comanche 52 0
Cotton 5 0
Craig 9 0
Creek 60 3
Custer 7 0
Delaware 71 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 7 1
Garvin 10 0
Grady 12 0
Grant 2 0
Greer 49 4
Jackson 7 0
Jefferson 1 0
Johnston 2 0
Kay 45 4
Kingfisher 6 0
Kiowa 2 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 3 0
Lincoln 10 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 2 1
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 14 3
McClain 18 0
McCurtain 6 0
Murray 1 0
Muskogee 25 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 11 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 474 19
Okmulgee 14 0
Osage 59 8
Ottawa 22 0
Pawnee 27 2
Payne 28 0
Pittsburg 11 1
Pontotoc 10 1
Pottawatomie 28 3
Rogers 28 1
Seminole 7 1
Sequoyah 11 2
Stephens 15 1
Texas 6 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 358 19
Wagoner 98 5
Washington 118 3
Woodward 1 0
Total 2,184 108
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 14.
