SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 2,184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are nine additional deaths:

One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Major County, a female in the 18-35 age group.

One in Mayes County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Osage County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 108 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has established a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities. The agency also is distributing shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities.

OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 2,184

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 26,085

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 28,225

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 488

Deaths 108

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 379

State Public Health Laboratory 252

Other 1,553

Total 2,184

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths

00-04 21 0

05-17 35 0

18-35 387 3

36-49 450 3

50-64 561 14

65+ 730 88

Total 2,184 108

Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender Cases Deaths

Female 1,203 50

Male 981 58

Total 2,184 108

COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths

Adair 28 2

Alfalfa 1 0

Atoka 1 0

Beaver 1 0

Beckham 1 0

Bryan 4 0

Caddo 10 0

Canadian 62 3

Carter 1 0

Cherokee 20 1

Choctaw 3 0

Cleveland 277 17

Comanche 52 0

Cotton 5 0

Craig 9 0

Creek 60 3

Custer 7 0

Delaware 71 0

Dewey 1 0

Garfield 7 1

Garvin 10 0

Grady 12 0

Grant 2 0

Greer 49 4

Jackson 7 0

Jefferson 1 0

Johnston 2 0

Kay 45 4

Kingfisher 6 0

Kiowa 2 0

Latimer 4 1

Le Flore 3 0

Lincoln 10 0

Logan 7 0

Love 2 0

Major 2 1

Marshall 1 0

Mayes 14 3

McClain 18 0

McCurtain 6 0

Murray 1 0

Muskogee 25 2

Noble 6 0

Nowata 11 0

Okfuskee 1 0

Oklahoma 474 19

Okmulgee 14 0

Osage 59 8

Ottawa 22 0

Pawnee 27 2

Payne 28 0

Pittsburg 11 1

Pontotoc 10 1

Pottawatomie 28 3

Rogers 28 1

Seminole 7 1

Sequoyah 11 2

Stephens 15 1

Texas 6 0

Tillman 1 0

Tulsa 358 19

Wagoner 98 5

Washington 118 3

Woodward 1 0

Total 2,184 108

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 14.

