A Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputy has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man who attacked him, states a release from Jack Thorp, district attorney for Wagoner County.
Wagoner County Deputy James Burk shot and killed Steffon Griffin on Jan. 16 in the Toppers area, east of Wagoner.
"It is my opinion that Deputy Burk was justified in using deadly force in this case," Thorp wrote. "I have received information that Steffon Griffin did struggle with mental illness. However, due to the nature of this encounter and the immediacy with which Griffin attacked the officers, I could see no path by which Burk could have withdrawn, or used less lethal methods to subdue Griffin."
According to the release, deputies were called to the area for a disturbance involving the violation of a protective order by Griffin. When Burk arrived, he saw that Griffin was in the street, armed with a knife. When Burk told Griffin he was under arrest, Griffin attacked Burk by hitting him in the head.
Burk took Griffin to the ground, and Griffin touched Burk's gun. Griffin was heard multiple times yelling, "I'm gonna kill you" and "I'm gonna get your gun," the release states.
By this time, Deputy Emily Giles had arrived and tried to assist Burk. Both officers were injured in the fracas.
"In viewing the body camera footage it is clear that Griffin was fighting both deputies with great strength and stamina," the release states.
Griffin was able to pull a knife and threatened to kill Burk. Burk ordered Griffin multiple times to drop the knife, but Griffin did not, and Burk shot him, the release states.
"Based upon my review of the reports. interviews. photographs. and body worn videos, it is my opinion that Wagoner County Deputy Sheriff James Burk acted lawfully when he used deadly force in defense of his life while attempting to arrest Steffan Griffin," Thorp wrote.
