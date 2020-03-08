Wagoner Education Foundation raises record funds

Wagoner Public Schools teachers served as models for the 2020 Wagoner Education Foundation Inc.'s 2020 Spring Fashion Show on March 2. The teachers stand in front of the Bulldog quilt, which was created by Charla Vaught and purchased for $800 by Kay Ceeland. The fashion show raises money to fund grants for the 2020-21 school year. The teachers who were the models, from left, include Zach Ange, Susan Smith, Holly Cagle, Stacie Schilling, Melinda Purtle, Tracy White, Elza Kuehn, Sherrie Moody, Dennis Brinkley, Craig Flatter. 

The Wagoner Education Foundation Inc. collected an all-time high of $16,502 from its annual Fashion Show on March 2. The total surpasses last year's total of $16,000. Janet Lane, foundation president, said 175 people, including workers and teachers/models, attended the event. The event raises money to help fund grants for Wagoner teachers who will use it for classroom projects, materials and equipment for the 2020-2021 school year at the five schools in Wagoner Public Schools. The foundation presents the grants in a ceremony in August.

