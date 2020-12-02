Wagoner football player arrested on robbery complaint

Wagoner police arrested a man and two juveniles after a robbery of a pizza delivery driver late Monday night in Wagoner, police said.
Cotchchochee Watson, 19, was booked into the Wagoner County Detention Center on complaints of first-degree robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threaten to perform act of violence, aiding in delinquency of a minor and petit larceny. His was freed on $20,000 bond.
The incident occurred at a Wagoner apartment where Watson and one of the juveniles assaulted a pizza delivery man, and took money from him, said Wagoner Police Detective Benjamin Blair.
Two juveniles in the apartment at the time were questioned but did not cooperate. Blair said the district attorney ordered the two juveniles into custody, and they were transported to Craig County.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said the amount taken was $19, and there was an allegation of a knife reported. The victim received blunt trauma but refused medical attention, Thorp said.
Watson is a senior football player at Wagoner High School whose team is in the Class 4A semifinals on Friday.
