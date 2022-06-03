Wagoner making improvements to downtown area

WAGONER — Four projects can help improve flood control, handicap access, sidewalks and streets in downtown Wagoner, Mayor Albert Jones says.
Crews are installing larger and more stormwater pipes along Cherokee Street and Main Street in downtown Wagoner. Jones said current pipes are too small and cause streets to flood during heavy rains.
"It's because the pipes in the ground are inadequately sized," Jones said. "These pipes are over 100-something years old. This is the first major stormwater project in 100 years, at least in downtown."
He said the city is replacing 10-inch pipes along Cherokee with 12-inch and 15-inch pipes. One 18-inch pipe on Main Street is to be replaced with two 24-inch pipes. Farther south on Main, one 24-inch pipe is to be replaced with two 36-inch pipes. A 30-inch pipe under the Union Pacific railroad tracks is to be replaced with three 48-inch pipes.
The stormwater project is funded through a $4.5 million low-interest loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, Jones said.
"That project will probably be finished in the fall, if not dead of winter," he said. "The main portion is to get the stormwater and streetscape out of the way."
A streetscape project will add handicap access curb cuts for businesses along Cherokee Street between the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Casaver Avenue, Jones said.
"When you get over here between Main Street and Casaver, where Boomarang Diner and stuff is, those people don't have a wheelchair ramp. They have to come in the back door," Jones said.
The streetscape project is funded and administered by Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Jones said he hopes the project could be finished by mid-September or October.
A $1 million ODOT grant will fund sidewalk improvements along Cherokee between Polk Street and the railroad tracks, Jones said.
"The main thing is the accessibility," he said. "And at least we can get from the courthouse to Polk Street when this is done."
In August, ODOT is to start mill and overlay work on Cherokee (Oklahoma 51) between U.S. 69 and Story Avenue. He said it is scheduled as a 30-day project.
"If you go down 51, you notice how rough it was," Jones said. "They'll grind up the old asphalt and put new down."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.