TULSA – A Wagoner man was indicted in federal court in Tulsa for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2019, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Marquiloh Donte Williams, 24, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country; kidnapping in Indian Country; and assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country. Williams threatened a victim, held a machete to her neck, and sexually assaulted her on Aug. 18, 2019. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies, the release states.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
