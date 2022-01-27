A Wagoner man was injured in a collision on South 310 Road, approximately 8 feet south of East 683 Road, a mile north of Wagoner in Wagoner County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Buddy Wilkinson, 58, was in good condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Alisha Hayhurst, 32, of Tulsa, was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Fed Ex truck northbound on 310 Road. Wilkinson was driving a Club Car golf cart eastbound on 683 Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was hit by the truck. Hayhurst, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. Wilkinson was not wearing one, the report states.
