Wagoner man honored with award

The Oklahoma District Attorney's Association has awarded Charles Burns of Wagoner the Oklahoma District Attorney Association Appreciation Award for 2021.
This award is given annually to a person within a community who goes above and beyond for the people of their community. Burns has a long career serving the people of Wagoner County as the Juvenile Drug Court director, founder of Eternity Fraternity, and founder and president of Community Environment Enhancement and Development Corporation.
District 27 (Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties) District Attorney Jack Thorp presented Burns the statewide honor on behalf of ODAA President Matthew Ballard, district attorney for District 12 (Craig, Mayes and Rogers counties).
Thorp, who has worked with Burns for the past decade, nominated him for the award.
"Charles Burns has been a beacon in the Wagoner community," Thorp said. "I have noted and admire Charlie's relentless spirit for our youth and for his tireless energy to help others for years. Charlie could not be more worthy of this recognition, and I am so proud and honored to present this award to him."
