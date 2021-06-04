Wagoner man injured, BA woman killed in crash

A Wagoner man was injured and a Broken Arrow woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Mayes County on Wednesday, states a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Leah Kay Hendrex, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ronnie D. Lawson, 67, was taken to Saint John Medical Center where he was treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, Lawson was driving a 2004 Ford F-250 truck eastbound on U.S. 28 at approximately 4:20 p.m. Hendrex was driving a 2006 Ford Focus northbound on North South 427 Road. Hendrex failed to yield at a stop sign, drove into Lawson's path, and the truck collided with the car. Hendrex was pinned for approximately an hour before Diamondhead Fire Department was able to remove her. Hendrex was wearing a seat belt, but Lawson was not, the report states.
