A medical incident was listed as the cause of a collision that injured a Wagoner man, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Joshua E. Wilson, 40, was flown to Saint John Medical Center on Thursday where he was admitted in fair condition, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8 p.m. on 49th Street East, just south of 90th Street North, approximately 1/2 mile north of Okay in Wagoner County. Wilson was driving a 2021 DNFG motor scooter, and Terry W. Daniel, 27, of Pryor, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra. Neither Daniel nor his two passengers, all of whom were wearing seat belts, were injured. Wilson was wearing a helmet. The collision remains under investigation, the report states.
