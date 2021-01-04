Wagoner man injured in crash dies

An elderly Wagoner man injured in a crash on Dec. 27 has died from his injuries.
Lyle Rambo, 88, died at approximately 4 p.m. Friday at Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa.
Rambo and two Afton residents were involved in a crash on U.S. 69, approximately five miles north of Wagoner in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Rambo, 88, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. Kristen Hohmann, was treated at Saint John and released. Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. Dec. 27 at County Road East 680. Rambo was driving a 1996 Ford F150 eastbound, failed to yield from the county road and was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Elantra Hohmann was driving. Everyone was wearing seat belts, the report states.
