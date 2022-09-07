A Wagoner man was injured when he crashed the motorcycle he was driving on U.S. 69, .4 miles north of Wagoner in Wagoner County, a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.
Bobby Brian was stable when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Brian's condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 9:38 a.m. Wednesday. Brian was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle, tried to make a left turn onto U.S. 69 from approximately .4 miles south of E 690 Road, when he lost control. He was not wearing a helmet. The trooper listed the cause of the collision as unsafe speed.
