A Wagoner man was injured when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding on Wednesday, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
John Fox, 39, was listed in critical condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, Fox was injured at approximately 7 p.m. He was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and the crash took place approximately 3 miles north of Okay. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Fox was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
