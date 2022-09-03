Wagoner man injured in motorcycle crash

A Wagoner man was in good condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa following an alcohol-related motorcycle crash at the Fort Gibson Dam, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
According to OHP, Thomas Adkins, 48, was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson westbound on Oklahoma 251 at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, about 5 miles east of Okay in Wagoner County. He drove off the road and laid the motorcycle over. The trooper listed the cause of the collision as driving while impaired. Adkins was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
