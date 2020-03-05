A Wagoner man was injured in a Wagoner County crash early Thursday morning, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
James Pruegert, 34, was stable when he was taken to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable from St. John.
According to OHP, Pruegert was traveling eastbound on Whitehorn Cove Road, approximately 2 miles north of Wagoner, in a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire. Around 12:30 a.m., Pruegert lost control of his vehicle, which ran off the roadway, striking a guardrail. The report states unsafe speed as the cause of the collision, and notes that Pruegert was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
