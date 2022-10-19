Wagoner man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Wagoner man was flown to a Tulsa hospital after he crashed the vehicle he was driving into a tree, states a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Calvin R. Stroud, 76, was taken to Fairfax Regional Medical Center. He was then flown to Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa where he was admitted in good condition, the report states.
According to OHP, Stroud was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra westbound on Oklahoma 20 at approximately 4:37 a.m. Wednesday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Oklahoma 18, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The vehicle continued through the T-intersection and ran into a tree. He was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
