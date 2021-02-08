Wagoner man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Wagoner man died after crashing the vehicle he was driving on North 4030 Road, 1/10th of a mile north of West 3400 Road in Washington County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Kenneth T. Brown, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 3.5 miles east of Ramona, the report states.
Brown was driving a 2005 Honda Accord northbound at approximately 12:23 a.m. Sunday when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a fence. The vehicle then rolled over 2 1/2 times. The vehicle's side airbags deployed, and Brown was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.