Wagoner man pleads guilty to burglaries

A Wagoner man pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of first-degree burglary in Indian Country, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Brandon Allen Howe, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 for each count.
The indictment alleged that on or about Sept. 11, 2020, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, Howe, an Indian, did break and enter, into the dwelling house of V.T., in which there was someone in the home, and Howe was armed with a dangerous weapon.
The indictment further alleged that on or about the same day, Howe broke into and entered the dwelling house of S.R., in which there was someone in the home.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Howe will be sentenced following the completion of the report.
