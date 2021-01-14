Wagoner man pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Wagoner man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Jerry Wayne Dick, 27, faces up to eight years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about July 18, 2019, Dick, an Indian, did unlawfully kill Zachary O’Connell in the commission of an unlawful act not amounting to a felony, that is, operating a motor vehicle in violation of lawful speed limits in a careless and wanton manner, without due caution and circumspection and with a wanton and reckless disregard for human life, and knew and should have known that his conduct imperiled the lives of others.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
John F. Heil, III, U.S. District judge in the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing follows the completion of the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.