A Wagoner man who was walking on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a train in Wagoner County on Thursday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Roger Wiley, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday by Wagoner EMS. The report states Wiley was walking northbound on the tracks at North 35th Street East and East 80th Street North when he was struck by a northbound Union Pacific train operated by Michael Kane, 33 of Van Buren, Arkansas, according to the report.
The collision happened approximately at 9 a.m. one mile north and west of Okay and had roads blocked from North 35th Street East to Oklahoma 251A.
The train was pulling 138 cars when the collision occurred. It originated in White Bluff, Arkansas, and was headed to Central Wyoming, a Union Pacific spokesperson said.
