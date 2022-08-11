Wagoner native trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Seaman Apprentice Andrew Higginbottom, a native of Wagoner, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be a gunner’s mate.
As a gunner’s mate, Higginbottom will be responsible for maintaining weapons systems and handling ordnance on board Navy ships.
Higginbottom, a 2018 Wagoner High School graduate, joined the Navy four months ago.
“I joined the Navy to get out and see the world,” Higginbottom said. “I wanted to gain experience for my future career and hopefully change my life for the better.”
According to Higginbottom, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Wagoner.
“Growing up in my hometown, I learned to trust people with kindness and to forgive quickly,” Higginbottom said. “Holding a grudge gets you nowhere, especially when you have to work as a team to accomplish your goal.”
Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.
NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities which enable lifelong learning, professional and personal growth and development, ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.
Made up of six commands, NETC provides a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Serving in the Navy means Higginbottom is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important for projecting U.S. power and ensuring freedom of the seas is protected,” Higginbottom said.
As Higginbottom and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy is allowing me to give back to the country that’s given me several opportunities to succeed, while doing something positive with my life,” Higginbottom said.
