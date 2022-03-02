Two Wagoner police officers were involved in an early-morning shooting on Wednesday.
The officers were answering a domestic disturbance call when they were confronted by a male carrying a battle axe.
After several attempts to get the suspect to drop the weapon, the officers opened fire, injuring the suspect. He was rushed to a Tulsa hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
"The officers involved are both members of recognized tribes," said Rukelt Dalberis, media contact for the FBI in Oklahoma City. "That is why we are involved — it's a federal matter."
Dalberis said neither officer was injured in the incident. He also said more details should be forthcoming.
