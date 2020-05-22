It was a decision that didn't come easily for the City of Wagoner City Council.
After waiting for guidance from the county's health department, the council has voted not to reopen the swimming pool at Maple Park.
"In order for us to get our pool open, we would have to start back in March," Mayor A.J. Jones said. "We had this pandemic going on at the time. If we fast forward to April, we still didn't have any guidance. At the council meeting in May, we were still in phase one in which groups of no more than 10 people (gathered in one place).
"We discussed whether we would be able to social distance and keep people apart. It wasn't necessarily the swimming pool part but it's also locker rooms, concession stand and restrooms. Without any clear indication the pandemic would be gone and the guidance for social distancing of being six feet apart, we didn't think we could successfully do that."
The zero-level pool, where one can walk into the water, is 21 years old. It can accommodate 365 people and holds 240,000 gallons of water.
Jones said the decision was made to "err on the side of caution" for public safety.
"If we fast forward to today, we still don't know what what's going to happen," he said. "The last thing we want to do is infect all of those kids.
"It was definitely not a decision taken lightly. One of the factors was that Tulsa was not opening their pools."
Jones said the pool is budgeted for $150,000 yearly.
"That's for all of the labor, chemicals and water," he said. "Swimming pools are not cheap, that's for sure. We make a little revenue off the sales, but it's not a break even."
The pool closing is the latest loss caused by the pandemic for Wagoner. Earlier this month, Summerfest, scheduled for June 4-6, was canceled. In the meantime, another event, Beats, Brews and BBQ, will continue on Main Street in downtown as scheduled on June 12-13.
