Wagoner Police are investigating a fatal shooting, reported at 10:04 p.m. Thursday.
Police Lt. Detective Benjamin Blair said the victim, Jimmy Arthur, born around 1941, succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head.
Blair said the shooting occurred at Arthur's home on Southeast Seventh Street. He was found dead at the scene.
There was no indication of any disturbance at the home before the shooting, and police are not aware of anything stolen or any appearance of a robbery, Blair said.
Arthur was shot twice, he said.
"We have leads on suspects, but we don't have anyone arrested right now," Blair said. "We don't know the full story behind why what happened, happened. It is still under investigation on that part of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.