Wagoner prepares for Summerfest at Maple Park

Due to the ongoing construction of the stormwater project and streetscape project in Downtown Wagoner, the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to relocate Summerfest to Maple Park temporarily for the 2022 festival.
The City of Wagoner and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be working on South Main Street prior to the Summerfest move-in date. Due to the congestion and construction hazards, the chamber feels it is best to relocate for this year to their old home, Maple Park. North Main does not accommodate the festival for space and/or power.
Summerfest will kick off on June 2-4, at Maple Park in Wagoner. Armbands will be available all three days and will go on pre-sale soon! They will be $30 at the festival or $25 if purchased in advance. Advance sales will be in person and online. Dates, times, and locations for pre-sales will be announced soon.
