Wagoner principal turns in resignation

Wagoner High School Principal Darlene Adair has resigned, Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris said Wednesday.
Adair turned her resignation in a letter at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
"Her letter said she was resigning from her duties, effective June 30," Harris said.
Adair became Wagoner's first female principal in August 2014 after replacing Larry Milligan. Milligan resigned In July 2014 after controversy from a school-sanctioned senior prank that went awry.
Before coming to Wagoner, Adair served as an administrator in the Broken Arrow and Cave Springs school systems. She also taught in Tulsa Public Schools
Harris said Adair "does a good job."
"I can't discuss someone's performance history," Harris said. "As her boss, it would be unethical to comment in a positive or negative way. I don't think that's appropriate.
"When most people take a job, they hope to leave it better than they found it. That would be a fair assessment of Mrs. Adair."
Adair did not return calls from the Phoenix.
Brenda Barney, a member of the school board, said she "was grateful" for the time Adair was principal. Barney was on the board when Adair was hired.
"I'm grateful for the contributions she's made while she was here," Barney said. "I wish her all of the best."
Harris said work now begins to find a replacement for Adair.
"We'll probably post the opening sometime this week," he said. "We'll be definitely looking for somebody with experience. We have 650 high school kids, and it's too large a school for someone to come in and learn to be a principal. We hope to have somebody on board by our next board meeting on May 12."
