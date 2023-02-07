Wagoner resident earns spot on Dean's List

Mechelle Nicole Vermillion of Wagoner was listed on the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Central Methodist University.
More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Missouri, and through extension sites and online.
