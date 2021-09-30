Wagoner residents band together for citywide garage sale

Bargain hunters have at least 31 options for deals when the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce hosts its fall Citywide Garage Sale on Saturday.
"It's just an opportunity for citizens to clean up their properties, their homes, get rid of some stuff and turn their junk into other people's treasures," said Kristen Mallett, Chamber executive director. "We try to have it twice a year, and it also coincides with the city's annual dump day and dump week."
Wagoner's Citywide Clean Up week runs Saturday through Oct. 9. The city will set up a large trash dumpster at Southeast 23rd and Main streets. Residents may use the dumpster from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 9, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city will accept appliances if the compressors are removed. Trash and metal should be separated and put in the proper containers. The city also will not accept oil, oil products, batteries, tree limbs or brush, tractor or truck tires or mounted tires.
Mallett said residents look forward to the garage sales.
"They live for it every year," she said. "We start getting calls two weeks in advance."
The citywide sale usually includes about 30 addresses and attracts several hundred visitors, she said.
"We have a lot of Wagoner citizens that get involved in it and shop one another's sales," Mallett said. "The weather should be pretty nice."
Visitors also are encouraged to shop at local stores, Mallett said, "especially if they are coming from out of town."
"And we encourage them to stop at our restaurants and eat with them," she said. "One of our newer hamburger joints, Ron's Hamburgers and Chili, we're doing their ribbon cutting on Friday, so they'll be open for the garage sale."
Wagoner also has several new boutiques, she said.
"We have all kinds of really cool little shopping opportunities on Saturday."
If you go
WHAT: Wagoner Chamber of Commerce Citywide Garage Sale.
WHEN: 7 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: 31 locations across Wagoner: 900 E. Seventh St.; 306 S. Taft Ave. 201 S. Main St.; 101 N.E. Second St.; 1305 S.E. Second St., 901 S. Garfield Ave.; 1501 S.E. Second St.; 1107 N. Story Ave.; 1106 S.E. 10th St.; 601 S.W. 21st St.; 109 1/2 N. Casaver; 906 N.W. 15th St.; 602 N. Main St.; 509 N. Main St.; 508 N.W. Seventh St.; 1408 Trenton Circle; 1306 S.E. Tenth St.; 102 N. Jefferson; 3327 Oklahoma 51; 10005 S.W. 15th St.; 108 N. Bettes Ave.; 1301 Kennedy Court; 506 S. Madison Ave.; 1206 S.E. Tenth St.; 1006 S.E. 12th St.; 72215 S. 319 Court; 68682 S. 313th; 508 Melody Lane; 1518 S.E. 12th; Venue at Taylors Ferry; 33914 Oklahoma 51.
