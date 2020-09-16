WAGONER — Barbie and John Chandler enjoy multiple levels of flowers at their hillside home.
A sloping rock garden features red, white and pink azaleas, even during fall. Fields beyond their rail fence bloom in yellow and white.
Visitors can view the Chandlers' garden Saturday afternoon during the Wagoner Rose Garden Club's Yard Tour.
The tour features five homes throughout Wagoner.
The Rose Garden Club usually has a fall craft and plant sale and a Christmas homes tour.
"We're not sure we'll be able to do the Christmas tour because of COVID," said Paula Templeton, a tour coordinator. "We thought, if we could do it outside... and we always do a plant sale in the fall. So, this time, we added the garden tour.
Plants will be sold at each home at each home. Homemade crafts will be sold at the home of Doug and Susan Tennant, 607 N.E. Fourth St.
Proceeds from the tour benefit several charities, including Blue Star Mothers, Wagoner Area Neighbors, Wagoner Community Outreach and Brighter Futures.
Barbie Chandler said she's glad to be part of the tour.
"They do a lot for the community, so anything we can do to help the community, I would want to do," she said.
The Chandlers have lived on 80 acres west of Wagoner for more than 20 years and have added such amenities as a pool cabana over the years.
Barbie Chandler said Kenneth Maher helped plant her multiple gardens. Thomas Torres trimmed bushes.
Rock flowerbeds at their entrance brim with impatiens and azaleas.
Even more azaleas bloom in the sloping garden. Large stones form steps to a shed.
"There used to be a big old barn here," Chandler said. "The big rocks came off of that... around the base of it."
Shrubbery and stonework surround a backyard pool.
"They brought these big rocks out of Coweta," she said.
An old well, complete with a red water pump, is behind the pool. A newer decorative windmill is part of the display.
"That was with the old barn," Chandler said. "The actual well is still there, we have a piece of metal covering it. The windmill doesn't work it now."
Templeton said each garden has its own quality. For example, Doug and Susan Tennant have flowers that attract birds, she said.
"Joy and Darrell Morgan's is like walking into a little Honor Heights Park. It's just beautiful — lots of shade trees and pretty plants," Templeton said. "James and Kay Jennings have a water feature. They're OSU fans, so they have OSU decor. Kathy and Roy Nichols have a variety of flowers."
If you go
WHAT: Wagoner Rose Garden Club Yard Tour, Craft and Plant Sale.
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
GARDENS:
• Doug and Susan Tennant, 607 N.E. Fourth St., Wagoner. Site of the craft sale.
• Roy and Kathy Nichols, 105 N.E. Second St., Wagoner.
• Kay and James Jennings, 608 N.W. Ninth St., Wagoner.
• Darrell and Joy Morgan, 1306 S.E. McKinley Ave., Wagoner.
• Barbie and John Chandler, 72325 S. 260 Road, Wagoner.
COST: $10. Tickets available at any home on the tour.
