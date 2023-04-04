Dalton Self has put up an early lead in the Wagoner mayor's race.
In very early returns, Self leads incumbent A.J. Jones 126 votes to 76 with Nathan Rojas having received 32 votes.
In the Chief of Police race, Bob Haley is out in front in the early going with 141 votes compared to Chris Fogleman with 92
In the Ward 1 race, Jimmy Butler is in front of Michael Scroggins 134-96. Ward 2 is very tight in the early going with Anthony Wagoner leading Ciera Lewis 126-103.
Ward 3 has Joshua Bogle out in front of Brenda Scroggins Lenard and Jason Timmons. Bogle has 105 votes to Lenard's 80 to Timmons' 44.
Ward 4 has Kevin Higginbottom has 93 votes to Roger Schilling with 87 and Monica Flores with 48.
In the race for City Clery, Rhonda K. Hash has 162 votes to Catherine Rucker with 66 votes.
