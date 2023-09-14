Wagoner High student Gracie Shaw recalled getting close-up shots of a monarch butterfly Thursday at the Honor Heights Park Papilion.
“She modeled for me,” Shaw said, showing the photos on her smart phone. “She took such great pictures. I got the hair on the back of her.”
Shaw was among 30 Wagoner High Advanced Placement biology and environmental science students visiting the Papilion’s butterfly house and raised flower beds Thursday.
Teacher Karla Ford said students studied butterfly habitat and migration.
“Inside the butterfly house, they have to identify five different types of butterflies,” Ford said.
Wagoner student Lance Bebee said he found a butterfly with racing stripes, and identified it as the zebra heliconian. He said he found seven butterflies in seven species.
Junior Clayton Soma let a common buckeye butterfly land on his finger. He gently transferred it to classmate Tabitha Luevano’s finger.
Shaw said she found her monarch while taking pictures of milkweed outside the Butterfly House. She took numerous pictures all around the Papilion.
“It is so pretty,” she said. “I love nature. I learned what milkweed is and I learned about all the different butterfly types.”
Junior Eedrick Johnson said he learned there’s more to butterflies “than seeing them flying around.”
Classmate Alex Shieldnight said he learned differences between butterflies and moths. He said he saw several butterflies, but no moths.
“Moths are usually more active at night,” he said. “I learned that today.”
Ford said she wanted her AP biology students to learn about the butterfly’s life cycle and her AP environmental science students to learn the importance of giving back to the environment. Students also studied and photographed the different flowers and shrubs in the Papilion’s raised beds.
“They get to pick which ones they like the best,” she said.
Muskogee Parks Superintendent Rick Ewing told students about the history of the Papilion and Honor Heights Park. He also talked about careers in agriculture and horticulture.
The Papilion is a popular place for educators, Ewing said. He said he expects to have had 50 classroom visits between mid-March and the first of October.
“At the Papilion we have interpretive signage and programs during the year,” he said.
