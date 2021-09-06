Notes stashed in a drawer years ago have paid off for Wagoner teacher Linda Murphy.
She recalled one of her teachers compare the sound of farting to stepping on frogs.
"And I said that would be a cute book. So I went home and kind of jotted a few pages and words," Murphy said. "And then I stuck it in my drawer for over 20 years."
Murphy recently saw those words printed in her new children's book "Steppin' on Frogs," from Dorrance Publishing.
"All these years ago, when I was teaching in Checotah, I just wrote these words down and stuck them away for all that time," she said. "Then to see it come to light in this little bitty book that little kids can hold, and color in it, and draw their own pictures, it felt like, wow, I'm really a children's author."
Murphy said the book seeks to make situations like farting a little less embarrassing by making them funny.
"I've read hundreds of books to my classes over 30 years, but I never read one that would just make light of the situation," Murphy said. "One of the pages tells the kids, 'we can't help it that we burp, or hiccup, and all these natural occurrences our bodies do.' "It's just so kids will be more comfortable and not embarrassed."
Murphy also hopes the book would get children to stop teasing others who pass gas.
"Now, we don't have much of that in our class," she said. "It's like, 'hey, they can't help it.' What I told them this year is it might be us tomorrow. We might be the ones stepping on frogs. So, how would you feel?"
She said her classroom "is a place where people can feel good, no matter what, and no one's going to say anything."
Murphy recalled reading her book to her fifth-graders at William R. Teague Elementary this year after students "started making a big deal out of everybody farting."
Now her fifth-graders don't make a big thing when someone toots.
"We can laugh at normal things, like passing gas," she said. "Everyone does it."
The Checotah native earned a degree in Early Childhood with an Elementary Education certification. She taught for eight years in Checotah. That's where she got her initial inspiration.
"One of my co-workers, when one of the kids would pass gas, she would always say they were stepping on frogs," Murphy said, adding that 20 years later, her husband told her, "this is so cute, you need to do something with this."
Murphy said she researched how to write a children's story, then obtained a copyright. She searched for a publisher before getting a call from Dorrance Publishing.
"They said, 'we saw your book at the copyright office. We don't just publish any book, but yours meets our criteria,'" she said. "It was not a free thing, but my husband had been left money by his parents' estate."
A graphic designer did the pictures.
She recalled how inspired she felt when her book was published.
"I always used to read these books to my classes, and I'd say 'good lord, I can do that,'" she said. "Inspired me to think, if you want to do something you can do anything."
Murphy said she has a few ideas about future books.
"I don't write them down," she said. "Let's see if I sell at least 10 or 20 copies of this, and maybe I'll write another one."
