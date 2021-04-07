TULSA – Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the partial results of the April 2021 Federal Grand Jury A, which include a Wagoner woman.
Tosha Renee Walker, 34, of Wagoner, and Robert Anthony Summers, 33, of Tulsa, are charged with two counts of robbery in Indian Country; two counts of kidnapping in Indian Country; two counts of carjacking; and two counts of using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
On Aug. 2, 2020, Walker allegedly aided and abetted others when robbing a victim using violence and intimidation. She is further charged with aiding and abetting others to kidnap the victim. Walker and Summers are both charged with aiding and abetting each other to commit a carjacking. The pair allegedly drove around with the victim in her vehicle. The victim was eventually able to get away from the defendants who drove off with her Kia Forte. The two allegedly carried a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking.
In a separate incident, Walker is charged with aiding and abetting others to rob a victim using violence and intimidation on Dec. 25, 2020, taking items from the victim’s apartment. The victim was restrained with duct tape during the incident. Walker is also charged with aiding and abetting others to kidnap the victim. She is further charged with aiding and abetting another to carjack the victim, leaving the scene with the victim’s Subaru Impreza. Finally, Walker is charged with aiding and abetting another when she carried a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.
