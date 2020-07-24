Jonie Lee Welsh, 36, of Wagoner pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, states a report from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
She could receive up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about May 22, 2019, Welsh, who had previously been convicted of a felony, did knowingly possess a firearm.
The charge arose from an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.