Wagoner woman reflects on her job 20 years later

Kay Elliott was working the check-in counter for American Airlines at Logan International Airport in Boston on Sept. 11, 2001.
She was taking a break after checking in the final passengers for a flight from Boston to Los Angeles — however, that flight never made it. It was American Airlines Flight 11, the first of two hijacked aircraft that crashed into the World Trade Center.
"To begin with, someone came up to me and he said an airplane had just gone into the World Trade Center," Elliott said. "And I said, 'Oh, probably some stupid student pilot flying in New York.' Then he came back a few minutes later and said our Flight No. 11 was missing."
Elliott, who worked for American Airlines for 23 1/2 years with her last year in Boston, said at that point they were able to piece together what had happened.
"We were trying to reschedule people on different flights, all the flights went zero and our computers went dead," she said.
She was then told, along with all the other ticket agents, to get to the back. Elliott said reservations operations had "pretty much shut down."
"They didn't want us to be able to go in and look at anything," she said. "You can go in and see passenger manifests. So they told everyone that was at the ticket counter they had to leave."
Elliott, who lives in Wagoner, said that while she didn't personally know anyone on the flight, she was familiar with some of the crew and passengers.
"You saw them all the time," she said. "I remember some of the passengers that came up that I checked in that day. One of the girls was flying from Boston to LA, then she was going to Las Vegas for a convention — she worked for American and wanted to use her premium pass for that flight.
"I remember how scared that girl was — she hadn't flown in 20 years and she was petrified."
Elliott vividly remembers one passenger, an elderly gentleman that had a seat on a later flight headed to Los Angeles.
"A seat had opened up on Flight 11 and I told him, 'I can get you on this earlier flight,'" she said. "He said, 'No, I would have to wait longer in LA for my family to pick me up, so I'll just wait here.' He could have been on that flight."
While she remembers some of the passengers that day, she said none were any of the terrorists.
"We were assigned positions every day," Elliott said. "Usually, I worked First Class because I could read tickets real quick. My friend was at one and said, 'Come on Kay, stay here with me.'
"I said that I had a bad night the night before and I was going back to my position. The girl that was in the position that I would have been in had I stayed, she did check in the terrorists, and she ended up committing suicide. She was 21 years old."
Once the employees were moved, Elliott said she was sent to a hotel, having been trained in a CAAre program, which deals with helping with families.
"We started taking family members and talking to them," she said. "So I really didn't see many of the employees after that."
Elliott recalled one husband and wife that both worked for American. The wife was a flight attendant on Flight 11 and the husband worked in operations.
"He would always go up to the door and kiss her goodbye," she said. "That day there was a problem and he couldn't make it up there, so he wasn't able to kiss her goodbye. He never came back to work."
Elliott and her husband Bill moved to New Hampshire when she took the position in Boston, and Kay's stepson had prior to 9/11 driven a car up for them to New Hampshire, passing through New York City along the way.
"He said to himself, 'I'll see the World Trade Center on my way back,'" she said. "The next day, the World Trade Center was gone. He worked for Dallas Morning News and had to get back down there, so my husband drove with him back down to Dallas.
"When the flights resumed, I flew back to Dallas and there were maybe eight, nine people on board."
