As of this advisory, there are 3,280 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are three additional deaths; zero occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 24-April 25.
One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Carter County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
There are 197 total deaths in the state.
Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
Information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,280
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 4/24) 49,891
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 4/24) 53,338
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 4/24)
306
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 656
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 197
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 27.
