Wagoner’s Bluegrass & Chili Festival is set to go on Sept. 11 and 12, but the planning committee has already started thinking of ways to keep their attendees safe.
National, state and local safety measures are changing weekly due to the coronavirus, so the committee will keep their plans fluid as the set date approaches.
“At this point, our committee feels comfortable moving forward,” said Dell Davis, festival director. “Should things progressively change, then we will rethink what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. We do have some contract outs that if we had to shut down we could, so we’re just looking at all considerations.”
Approximately 15,000 to 25,000 people have attended the two-day event in previous years. The committee will not be able to regulate everything with that amount of people, Davis said, but they plan to mitigate the risk of potentially spreading the virus as much as possible.
Nearly two months before the event, Davis says the committee plans to offer more hand washing stations, sanitize the drink and coupon stations more frequently, post signs and close off the backstage area to the general public. The committee asks everyone to remain socially distant but will not require a mask to attend the event at this time. However, they will follow any rules set by the state and local government.
Many people are looking forward to the event for entertainment and financial reasons. This has been the toughest year to plan events due to the pandemic, Davis said. She said
“With school getting ready to start and other activities that are happening we want to be like everyone else and be as safe as possible,” Davis said. “But we also know there are a lot of people that look forward to this event every year and we also know there are vendors, bands, musicians and stage companies that are all needing work.”
The festival is expected to have three main stages for music. It may be reduced to two stages for safety purposes, but no final decisions have been made.
The committee will meet again in about two week to discuss the festival operations and safety concerns.
