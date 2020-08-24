The 41st annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival, set for Sept. 11 and 12 in Wagoner, has been canceled for 2020.
“We regret to announce that the Festival will not happen this year due to the ever-changing COVID situation," per Dell Davis, festival coordinator. "We certainly appreciate our sponsors, volunteers, performers and steering committee members who have worked many hours in planning and preparing for this annual free family event.”
Wagoner is looking forward to making the 2021 event even more special, said Wagoner Mayor A.J. Jones.
"The Festival is a tourist destination and an economic generator for the businesses in our community, so while we are disappointed for this year, we are excited about the possibilities for next Sept. 10 and 11," Jones said.
