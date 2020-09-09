Wainwright Public School is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
