Walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
• 530 S. 34th St., Muskogee. First 100 participants only.
• 912 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. First 100 participants only.
• 29 Hospital Drive, Eufaula. First 100 participants only.
The vaccine will be a first dose and is available to anyone 18 years of age or older in vaccine phase 1, 2 and 3.
Participants must wear a face mask and remember to social distance.
The vaccines are sponsored by the Oklahoma Health Department, District. 7.
