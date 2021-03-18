COVID-19

Walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

• 530 S. 34th St., Muskogee. First 100 participants only.

• 912 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. First 100 participants only.

• 29 Hospital Drive, Eufaula. First 100 participants only.

The vaccine will be a first dose and is available to anyone 18 years of age or older in vaccine phase 1, 2 and 3.

Participants must wear a face mask and remember to social distance. 

The vaccines are sponsored by the Oklahoma Health Department, District. 7.

