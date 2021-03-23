Oklahoma Health Department will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines through Thursday at Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Adair, Okfuskee, Haskell and Okmulgee counties' health departments.
Walk-in vaccines will be available Thursday at Cherokee County Health Department.
Times are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
Vaccines are available for people 18 years and older and are included in phases 1, 2 and 3.
The vaccines are Moderna doses 1 and 2.
