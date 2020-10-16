Walk to shine light on domestic violence

Lewis

Karen Lewis, court advocate for Women In Safe Home (WISH), briefly discusses the annual Walk In Her Shoes.

1 Why is the event taking place?

"Domestic Violence Awareness Month."

2 Who can participate?

"Anyone and their dog."

3 How big is the problem of domestic violence in Muskogee?

"We had 676 calls for assistance with 530 being victims. One in four women experience violence in their lifetime."

4 If someone can’t participate, how can they donate?

"Through our website (wishmuskogee.org), Facebook or P.O. Box 487, Muskogee, 74402."

5 What kind of shoes are required?

"We provide high heels or decorative flip flops."

