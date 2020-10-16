Walk to shine light on domestic violence

Karen Lewis, court advocate for Women In Safe Home (WISH), briefly discusses the annual Walk In Her Shoes.
1 Why is the event taking place?
"Domestic Violence Awareness Month."
2 Who can participate?
"Anyone and their dog."
3 How big is the problem of domestic violence in Muskogee?
"We had 676 calls for assistance with 530 being victims. One in four women experience violence in their lifetime."
4 If someone can’t participate, how can they donate?
"Through our website (wishmuskogee.org), Facebook or P.O. Box 487, Muskogee, 74402."
5 What kind of shoes are required?
"We provide high heels or decorative flip flops."
