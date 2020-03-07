The EODD Area Agency on Aging, SAC Nutrition Services, and The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Walk With Ease Program. The classes will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 7 through May 14, at the Okay Area Senior Citizens Center, 3701 E. 75th Street N. in Okay.
The Walk with Ease program is a six-week program designed to fit the interests and needs of older adults who want to maintain or improve their quality of life through walking groups. Each week will focus on a different topic important to successful walking or arthritis management. Participants will develop a walking plan, learn stretching tips and more that may improve current mobility and endurance.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.
These services are funded by the Title III Older Americans Act through SAC Nutrition Services, EODD Area Agency on Aging and DHS Aging Services.
For information or for reservation in the classes, call Sharon Elder toll free: (888) 616-8161.
