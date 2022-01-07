Muskogee's 150-year history sets the theme for this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
Bernice Walker was around for much of that history.
Walker, 103, will be Grand Marshal for the parade, which begins at noon Jan. 17 at 12th and Martin Luther King streets. The parade will go along MLK Street to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
"We will be honored to have her in our parade," Reed said about Walker. "This year, she will turn 104."
Walker attended Douglas Grade School, Samuel Sadler Junior High and Manual Training High School in Muskogee. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa in 1937.
She worked as a postal worker in Chicago in the 1940s, a time when few postal workers were women.
"When the women started coming in, they weren’t pleased at all," Walker told the Muskogee Phoenix in 2018. "When we went in, they had to be respectful – so some of them gave us a hard time."
She returned to Muskogee in 1980 after working for the post office for 35 years. In Muskogee, Walker became known for volunteering at schools, encouraging young people in her neighborhood and taking people to Macedonia Baptist Church.
Reed said he wants to honor Muskogee's accomplishments.
"With this being our 150th anniversary, we want to make our parade participants and all those honored today recognize the great accomplishments of our city," Reed said. "One of the things we can be proud of is that Muskogee is the only place with a Martin Luther King center in the state of Oklahoma. With that, we will gather in a grand way this year."
He recalled talking with such luminaries as the late Rev. Ben Noble.
"He would share his experience of those integration days," Reed said. "We had strong ministers and strong leadership from our pastors in Muskogee when we had to desegregate our schools."
Noble participated in King's march on Washington in 1963, Reed said.
"I had the privilege of having conversations with him (Noble), and here we are today in 2022, celebrating Martin Luther King Day and celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy," Reed said.
Concern over high rates of COVID-19 prompted Muskogee to hold a smaller celebration in 2021, featuring only a parade and an outdoor unity service.
This year will be different.
"We are returning to a full schedule of events," Reed said. "We know that the COVID numbers are rising, but we are going to implement a strict mask mandate for the inside of the building."
Festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast. A worship service follows at 10 a.m. After the parade, an after-party will feature live music, food trucks, information vendors and a playground with outdoor games.
"We want to bring the community back together," Reed said. "We know we're going through a nationwide pandemic. But we also want to remember the dream of Martin Luther King. In spite or rough times we've been through politically, it's time to embrace King's love regardless of skin color."
If you go:
WHAT: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities.
WHEN: Jan. 17.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
SCHEDULE:
• 7:30 a.m.— Pancake Breakfast. Free, with donations encouraged.
• 10 a.m. — MLK Day Worship Service.
• 11 a.m. — Parade Line-Up at 12th and Martin Luther King streets.
• Noon — Parade begins.
• 1 p.m. – After Party (inside and outside of the MLKCC) with the 150th Muskogee Celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.