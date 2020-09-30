Walkup: Eastern Oklahoma Development District helps solve problems

The Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) is one of 11 councils of governments (COGs) in Oklahoma. COGs are partnerships of and provide resources to cities, counties, conservation districts, and Indian nations for the purpose of developing opportunities and solving common problems. EODD’s board of directors is made up elected officials and community/business leaders from within the district. The district serves 93 communities in a seven-county region.
EODD improves the quality of life in Eastern Oklahoma by assisting local governments in meeting the mandates of federal and state government, and by obtaining and administering grants from state and federal agencies. To achieve this mission, EODD operates four programs with dedicated staff who are committed to serving the EODD communities.
The Capital Improvement Plan helps smaller communities inventory their assets such as roads, water and sewer infrastructure, electric systems, and natural gas systems to determine costs associated with infrastructure replacement. This allows communities to prioritize their needs and focus limited resources where they are needed most.
The Economic/Community Development Department helps communities apply for and administering Community Development Block Grants and grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Oklahoma Department of Commerce and other state and federal agencies. It is also responsible for maintaining the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy document outlining the current status and future needs of the region. Kevin Wilson, economic development director, works with businesses, industries, chambers of commerce and local governments to retain and recruit businesses. EODD also administers the Oklahoma Rural Economic Action Plan grant program for the district which funds of water, sewer, transportation, community facility, police/fire, and economic development projects in communities with populations under 7,000. Through these partnerships with state and federal agencies, EODD has secured millions of dollars in grant funding and has created or saved hundreds of jobs in the region.
The Rural Fire Defense Program, under the leadership of Ed Barton, provides technical assistance to volunteer fire departments in obtaining surplus Department of Defense and Oklahoma Department of Forestry vehicles and equipment to convert to fire equipment. It also helps communities and fire departments decrease their Insurance Service Organization ratings, which results in lower insurance rates for residents and businesses. Fire departments receive assistance in applying for and administering federal and state grant funds and in meeting training, certification and reporting requirements.
The Area Agency on Aging, under the direction of Stacy Turner, helps improve the quality of life for persons 60 and older and their caregivers by providing information on local services, nutrition services, case management, and legal aid.
EODD staff also travel to the state capitol to meet with legislators and support or oppose bills that impact the member communities.
Since 2019, EODD has played a significant role in flood recovery and pandemic response efforts in the region by helping communities secure funding and develop projects to provide for economic recovery and future disaster mitigation.
For more information about EODD’s programs, contact Executive Director Ernie Moore, (918) 682-7891 or visit http://www.eoddok.org/.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
