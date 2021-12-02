A power outage at Walmart has temporarily closed the superstore at 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass. The outage has affected the registers and scanners. Customers were asked to leave and employees were stopping customers from entering.
Walmart temporarily closed
age 94 of Tahlequah, OK. Industrial Coop Training Educator. Died November 24th. Funeral services December 3rd at 10:00am at First Lutheran Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation December 2nd from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
86, Checotah, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Viewing 9:00am-4:00pm, Friday, December 3, 2021 Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 9:00am Saturday, December 4, 2021, Serenity Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home Checotah; Interment 1:00pm Resurrection Cemetery, OKC. www.garrettfamilyfu…
66, of Fort Gibson, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. You may offer his family online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
