Walmart will begin a mandate for shoppers to wear a mask while inside the store beginning Monday.
This policy will be implemented to create consistency across their stores. About 65% of their more than 5,000 stores and Sam's Clubs are in areas where their government requires a face covering.
Walmart is reducing stores and clubs to have only one entrance which will be occupied by a health ambassador. The health ambassador a new role in Walmart that can be identified by a black polo shirt reminding shopper about the new requirement. Walmart will work with customers who show up without a mask and find a solution to the problem. Walmart is considering different solutions before the implementation of the new policy.
Sam's Club will offer a mask to shoppers who show up without one.
