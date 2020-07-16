Walmart, Sam's Club and Best Buy are the most recent companies to implement a face covering policy for shoppers. Best Buy's policy went into effect Wednesday and will provide face masks for their shoppers but Walmart and Sam's Club will wait until Monday to implement their policy.
People around Muskogee have mixed feelings about wearing a face mask. However, at least one Muskogee resident believes that the new Walmart policy is a good idea.
"I think that it is a smart choice to make sure that we are taking precautions with the spikes and us going back into school in particular," said Allison Kirkley, 22. "There's a huge rise in cases in other places that didn't face masks beforehand, so it's nice to see that we're taking precautions before we do see a large in Muskogee and Muskogee County."
In the opposition, some people would rather not wear face masks.
"I don't like face masks," said Fabian Villanueva, 28, of Muskogee. "It's harder to breathe. It feels like they suffocate you compared to actual cloth like a bandana. I don't feel like it suffocates me as much."
The Walmart and Sam's Club chief operating officers released a statement Wednesday morning regarding a mandate for shoppers to wear a mask while inside their stores. The policy will go into effect Monday, allowing Walmart time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.
This policy will be implemented to create consistency across their stores and clubs. About 65% of their more than 5,000 stores and clubs are in areas where their government requires a face covering.
Walmart is reducing stores and clubs to have only one entrance, which will be occupied by a health ambassador. The health ambassador a new role in Walmart that can be identified by a black polo shirt reminding shoppers about the new requirement. Walmart will work with customers who show up without a mask and find a solution to the problem. Walmart is considering different solutions before the implementation of the new policy.
Sam's Club will offer a mask to shoppers who show up without one.
