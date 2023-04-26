State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced a package of incentives for teachers Wednesday afternoon at a Warner gathering.
According to a media release, the three incentives are:
• A new teacher recruitment program featuring a signing bonus of up to $50,000.
• Launch of an empowerment program geared to helping teachers become leaders in their schools.
• Teacher bonuses and special programs to increase teacher pay.
“For decades, Oklahoma has struggled to recruit and maintain quality teachers in the state," Walters said in the release. "Under my administration, I will reverse this trend with my Comprehensive Teacher Pay Reform initiative. This will empower local school districts to compete for and attract the right talent needed for their unique circumstances. The best and brightest teachers throughout Oklahoma and the country should be teaching right here in our own backyard.”
Walters visited Warner Public Schools to join a public forum featuring teachers and students.
