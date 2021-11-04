Walters chosen as Fort Gibson town administrator

Fort Gibson's new town administrator calls himself a "Fort Gibson guy."
Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved attorney James Walters as town administrator at a special meeting Tuesday.
Walters, who lives in Fort Gibson, has been in law practice for 18 years. He has served as assistant district attorney in Muskogee County and also served as Fort Gibson municipal judge in 2010.
Fort Gibson Mayor Tim Smith said Walters has extensive experience with state statutes and city ordinances.
"A big bonus is that he's written grants before, so he has experience in grant writing and how to find grants," Smith said. "He's got a wealth of experience, and well-rounded experience. He's worked extensively with contracts."
Smith said Walters also showed a good attitude about the town's future.
"He's always been involved with the community for as long as I've known him," Smith said. "He said he was ready to leave the legal business and being a trial attorney, and he wanted to be the town manager."
Walters said it is an "exciting time for Fort Gibson."
"I was ready to retire from legal practice, and this gave me an opportunity to do something I can enjoy until I am ready for full retirement," he said.
Walters said he sees the administrator's role as "the chief operating officer of the town."
"I think I'm going to be charged with leading the town forward," he said. "I think it's an exciting time for the town. I see good things coming. It's a time for growth. A lot of things are changing and I feel we are in the right area with the right attraction for a lot of people, whether it's residents or businesses. There's a lot of opportunity there. We're the oldest town in Oklahoma, and I think that's exciting."
He said that, in a changing world, "small town, rural Oklahoma is a place people are seeking out."
"We want to be that location," he said. "We want business interests to find us and want to locate with us and work with our neighbors all around us."
Walters said Fort Gibson is set up "to meet the future in a positive way."
"Preparing for the future is always a challenge," he said. "As communities grow, especially rural communities, our infrastructure has to be ready. Roads have to be a priority. Business development has to be a priority."
Walters replaces Brian DeShazo, who resigned from the position in September. DeShazo had served Fort Gibson since November 2019.
MEET James Walters
AGE: 52.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
EDUCATION: Chickasha High School; Northeastern State University; Juris Doctorate, University of Tulsa College of Law.
FAMILY: Wife, ReTonya; two sons, Relton and Jaxon.
CHURCH: Fort Gibson Church of Christ.
HOBBIES: Raising beef cattle, golf, spending time with family.
